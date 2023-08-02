Home

Milk Prices Likely To Go Down After Monsoon Season

Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy, Parshottam Rupala said milk prices are expected to go down after monsoon as prices of green fodder are declining.

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said price fluctuation in perishable items such as milk is common. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Milk prices have continued to soar across cities over the past few months due to increased fodder prices. Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy, Parshottam Rupala said milk prices are expected to go down after monsoon as prices of green fodder are declining.

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said price fluctuation in perishable items such as milk is common. “The Wholesale Price Index of fodder is on a decreasing trend; it was 248 in January, 237 in April, and 222.70 in June due to an improvement in green fodder availability with the ensuing monsoon season. In view of this, I expect milk prices stabilizing after the monsoon season,” Parshottam Rupala was quoted as saying in a report by The Mint. “After the monsoon season and the beginning of the winter season, we see a peak in milk production, and thus, flow gets settled.”

Earlier, the Karnataka government announced a hike in the price of the state’s milk brand, Nandini, by three rupees. “We have to give money to the farmers. Throughout the country, the price of milk is Rs 50-56, and in our state, the price is very less. So, we want to help the farmers by increasing Rs 3,” Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said.

In April, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells its dairy products under the popular brand name ‘Amul’, on Saturday increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the state.

Prices of Amul milk have been raised across Saurashtra, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar markets in Gujarat from Saturday, GCMMF sources were quoted as saying in a report by news agency PTI. Sources said ‘Amul Gold’ will now be available for Rs 32 per 500 ml, ‘Amul Standard’ for Rs 29 per 500 ml, ‘Amul Taaza’ for Rs 26 per 500 ml and ‘Amul T-Special’ for Rs 30 per 500 ml, among others.

In October last year the prices of Amul Gold (full cream) and buffalo milk were increased Rs 2 per litre each for all states except Gujarat. Following Amul, Mother Dairy too had hiked prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre each across the Delhi-NCR citing rising input prices. A Mother Dairy spokesperson said that the decision was taken because of the constant surge in the price of raw material.

“The dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about Rs 3 per kg in the last two months alone, owing to multifold increase in varied input costs. Increased fodder prices and low rainfall in some northern states have aggravated the situation,” the spokesperson said.

