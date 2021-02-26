New Delhi: In the wake of rising fuel prices — petrol and diesel, milk prices are likely to increase in Ratlam city of Madhya Pradesh, reported DNA. Earlier on February 23, vegetables and milk producers from 25 villages met at the Ram Mandir of Kalika Mata campus and during that meeting, it was decided to hike the milk price to Rs 55 per litre from March 1, Monday. Also Read - Coronavirus: Madhya Pradesh Govt Imposes Night Curfew, Other Restrictions in Balaghat

If new prices come into effect from next month, common people will have to pay Rs 12 more i.e Rs 55 against Rs 43 for a litre of milk.

"Our demand is to increase the price of milk. Last year, the price of milk was not increased due to coronavirus, but now the price of fodder has increased, along with the prices of petrol and diesel. We get our buffalo for Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh. Right now the price by milk producers is Rs 43 per litre, so we have decided to increase the price of milk to Rs 55 per litre. We will see further if we agree with the milk vendors of the city," leading portal DNA quoted president of Ratlam Milk Producers Association, Hiralal Chaudhary as saying.

As per the milk producers, transportation charge, as well as animal feed, are skyrocketing following the rising petrol and diesel prices. The asserted that if the hike in milk prices is rejected, the supply will be stopped.