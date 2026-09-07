Milk, sugar price hikes could make festive mithai, chocolates and biscuits costlier ahead of Ganeshotsav – Why is there a sudden increase?

Biscuits, chocolates and festive mithais may become more expensive this festive season due to increasing sugar that has pushed consumer-goods companies to consider price hikes during the key sales period.

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Milk, sugar price hikes could make festive mithai, chocolates and biscuits costlier ahead of Ganeshotsav – Why is there a sudden increase? | Image: X

Milk, Sugar Price Hikes: Cookies, chocolates and festive sweets taste a bit bitter this season due to a sudden hike in the prices of sugar ahead of the festive season, when the demand in India usually increases. Not only that, prices of products in which sugar is used as a sweetener such as biscuits, chocolates, bakery items and festive sweets, may also increase. Usually, the sugar demand in the country peaks from late August through January because of the increase in demand for traditional sweets and processed foods. However, this year, people could be paying more for the same products during the festive season due to the frequent rise in sugar and milk prices.

According to a report by Equirus Securities, sugar rates increased by 19 percent year-on-year and 20 percent from the previous quarter. This has raised the production cost for categories such as biscuits, confectionery, malted beverages and carbonated drinks.

Sugar Prices Ease After Government Measures, But Remain 27% Higher Than Last Month

It is to be noted that the sugar prices have fallen following the central government’s recent actions, including easing imports and restricting stock limits on bulk buyers and dealers. However, even after that, the prices remain on the higher side as compared to the previous month. The average retail price reduced 3.85 percent in a week to Rs 62.57/kg from Rs 65.08, as per official data. The prices of sugar is still 27 percent higher, earlier it was Rs 49.33/kg.

Price Pain Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri

Brands that use sugar as their core ingredients such as beverages, biscuits and confectionery, the price hike could be significant. Notably, Bikaji Foods is already planning to increase its sweet products by 2 percent, TOI reported, citing CFO Rishabh Jain.

Milk Price Hike

Sweet shop owners and mithai makers are also feeling the heat following the price hike in milk and sugar ahead of Ganeshotsav. In the last four months, milk prices have increased by around 16 percent in the last four months. Earlier, sugar cost around Rs38 per kg, now it is being sold at up to Rs76/kg.

The recent hikes have already increased the prices of mithais, for example, Peda is priced at Rs 750–780 per kg. Before the hike, it was sold around Rs 550–560/kg.

Central government’s Measures