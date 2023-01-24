Top Recommended Stories
Mini Vande Bharat Express to be Launched Soon: Check Travel Time, Routes And Other Details Here
Mini Vande Bharat Express Train:
Mini Vande Bharat Express: Railway passengers could soon travel in the mini version of the high-speed Vande Bharat Express train. With 8 coaches, the mini version of Vande Bharat is expected to launch by March or April 2023 the design for the train with seating arrangement is almost final.
ET Now Swadesh reported that the railway ministry might roll out the train on the pan-India level if the pilot project becomes successful.
MINI VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS: TRAVEL TIME, ROUTE
Though an official statement is awaited, reports said that the mini Vande Bharat Express will have a 4-5 hour run and cover shorter distances in the small sector.
The train could run between 2-tier cities like Amritsar-Jammu, Kanpur-Jhansi, Jalandhar-Ludhiana, Coimbatore-Madurai, and Nagpur-Pune.
🔸देश को ‘मिनी वंदे भारत ट्रेन’ की जल्द मिल सकती है सौगात
🔸8 कोच की होगी ‘मिनी वंदे भारत’ ट्रेन
खबर पर ज्यादा जानकारी दे रहे हैं @sameerdixit16 #VandeBharat #VandeBharatTrain #BudgetWithSwadesh #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/oYBMgoA5pm
— ET Now Swadesh (@ETNowSwadesh) January 23, 2023
New Sleeper Vande Bharat Express
Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is expected to roll out the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express train soon. The aluminum-made sleeper version trains will run at a speed of 200 km per hour on the tracks.
Official said that the chair car Vande Bharat Express trains will be replaced by Shatabdi Express in a phased manner, while the sleeper version is going to be an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains
8 Vande Bharat Trains in India
At present 8 Vande Bharat Express trains are running in the country on below mentioned routes:-
- Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam
- Howrah – New Jalpaiguri
- New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
- Bilaspur – Nagpur
- Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar
- Mysuru – MGR Chennai Central
- Amb Andaura – New Delhi
- Varanasi – New Delhi
