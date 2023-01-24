Home

Mini Vande Bharat Express to be Launched Soon: Check Travel Time, Routes And Other Details Here

Mini Vande Bharat Express Train: The train could run between 2-tier cities like Amritsar-Jammu, Kanpur-Jhansi, Jalandhar-Ludhiana, Coimbatore-Madurai, and Nagpur-Pune.

The Indian Railways plans to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by the end of this year and 400 over the next three years.

Mini Vande Bharat Express: Railway passengers could soon travel in the mini version of the high-speed Vande Bharat Express train. With 8 coaches, the mini version of Vande Bharat is expected to launch by March or April 2023 the design for the train with seating arrangement is almost final.

ET Now Swadesh reported that the railway ministry might roll out the train on the pan-India level if the pilot project becomes successful.

MINI VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS: TRAVEL TIME, ROUTE

Though an official statement is awaited, reports said that the mini Vande Bharat Express will have a 4-5 hour run and cover shorter distances in the small sector.

The train could run between 2-tier cities like Amritsar-Jammu, Kanpur-Jhansi, Jalandhar-Ludhiana, Coimbatore-Madurai, and Nagpur-Pune.

New Sleeper Vande Bharat Express

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is expected to roll out the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express train soon. The aluminum-made sleeper version trains will run at a speed of 200 km per hour on the tracks.

Official said that the chair car Vande Bharat Express trains will be replaced by Shatabdi Express in a phased manner, while the sleeper version is going to be an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains

8 Vande Bharat Trains in India

At present 8 Vande Bharat Express trains are running in the country on below mentioned routes:-

Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam

Howrah – New Jalpaiguri

New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Bilaspur – Nagpur

Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar

Mysuru – MGR Chennai Central

Amb Andaura – New Delhi

Varanasi – New Delhi