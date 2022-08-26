Delhi: Did you miss out on filing your income Tax Refund (ITR) this year? Are you worried about Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) would have lapsed too? Well, here are a few ways via which one can claim their TDS but only under certain special situations. TDS is done while making certain payment like rent, bank deposits etc that can be later claimed by the taxpayer by following through the due process of filing an ITR. But, according to the income tax rule, one is not eligible to claim any sort of TDS refund if the due date of filing the ITR has passed.Also Read - Income Tax Return: CBDT Issues Fresh Guidelines to Streamline Faceless Assessment For Taxpayers

Nonetheless, there are always exceptions to the rule.

WAYS TO CLAIM TDS AFTER MISSING ITR DEADLINE

Section 119(2)(b) – under this section an applicant can claim any exemption, to TDS refund after the ITR filing date has passed. Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is enabled to allow income tax authorities to permit any such claim however, it can only be granted if the non-compliance to the last date was due to a genuine hardship faced by the tax payer. In compliance to the powers of section 119, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax is assigned to entertain claim between Rs10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Anyone – an individual, company, trust HUF- who has been issued a PAN and fulfills these above criterion is eligible to file a claim.

When can these claims be exercised? A tax payer may file a claim in a bid to refund their TDS in the following circumstance – Eligible loss not carried forward; Excess payment of income tax – this happens when the eligible deduction is not claimed while filing the ITR; Court orders issued in favour of tax payer

A tax payer may file a claim in a bid to refund their TDS in the following circumstance – Eligible loss not carried forward; Excess payment of income tax – this happens when the eligible deduction is not claimed while filing the ITR; Court orders issued in favour of tax payer Under section 119 one can file a claim on deducted TDS if their taxable income did not exceed basic exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh or Rs 3 lakh for senior citizens.

STEPS TO FILE A CLAIM?

Write an application to the relevant jurisdictional authorities. As their is no designated format of application As this would be a condonation request, the applicant must elaborate on the circumstances (genuine hardship) under which they were unable to file the ITR by the due date. There should also be some substantial and relevant evidence supporting the reason for missing the ITR deadline. All details on the status of the application will be available under the ‘pending actions’ column of the Income Tax Portal. If the application is approved then applicant will have to file the ITR online in the e-filling tab of the portal If the application is rejected, then the application may file a writ petition before the High Court

While there are ways to go about claiming refunds despite missing the ITR filing, it is advisable to fill out forms and submit the ITR well on time in order to avoid any further hustle pertaining to claims like TDS refunds etc.