Mitali Express: The rail connectivity between India and Bangladesh will get a major boost as the two countries will begin the third passenger train service next week on 1 June. The train will operate between New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Dhaka in Bangladesh. Mitali Express, the new train service will be flagged off virtually by the Railway Ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi on June 1.

Mitali Express Train Schedule Update

Every Sunday and Wednesday the Mitali Express train will start its journey from New Jalpaiguri, India at 11:45 (IST). It will arrive in Dhaka Cantonment, Bangladesh, at 22:30 (BST). Similarly, Mitali Express again departs from Dhaka Cantonment, Bangladesh at 21:50 (BST) every Monday and Thursday, and it arrives in New Jalpaiguri, India at 07:15 (IST)

Station On Day Departure Arrival New Jalpaiguri To Dhaka Cantonment Sunday & Wednesday 11:45 (IST) 22:30 (BST) Dhaka Cantonment To New Jalpaiguri Monday & Thursday 21:50 (BST) 07:15 (IST)

Mitali Express Train Stoppage

Usually, Mitali Express does not stop everywhere. But it will be taken a break in two stations for a few minutes. The first one is Haldibari Railway Station and the second one is Chilahati Railway Station. Here is the detailed information about it.

Dhaka to New Jalpaiguri

Stoppage Station Time Departs from Dhaka Cantonment, Bangladesh 21:50 (BST) Chilahati Railway Station 05:45/06:15 (BST) Haldibari Railway Station 06:00/06:30(IST) Arrived New Jalpaiguri 07:15 (IST)

New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka

Stoppage Station Time Departs from New Jalpaiguri 11:45 (IST) Haldibari Railway Station 12:55/13:05 (IST) Chilahati Railway Station 13:55/14:25 (BST) Arrived at Dhaka Cantonment, Bangladesh 22:30 (BST)

Mitali Express Train Ticket Price

The new Jalpaiguri – Dhaka Cantonment leg of this train will consist of four First Class AC (Seating only), four AC Chair cars and two luggage-cum-generator vans. There are three types of seats available in Mitali Express. Such as, AC Birth, AC Seat, AC Chair.

To travel in Mitali Express, passengers have to pay 15% vat along with 500 BDT travel tax with the ticket price. The ticket price of AC Birth is 4905 BDT, AC Seat is 3805 BDT and AC Chair is 2705 BDT.

Category of Seats Ticket Price (including 15% VAT and Travel Tax) AC Birth 4905 BDT AC Seat 3805 BDT AC Chair 2705 BDT

Note: 50% ticket price will be applicable for underage passengers up to 5 years old.

How to track Mitali Express Train?

To track Mitali express train, send a message to 16318 by typing TR SPACE 3131 or 3132. There will be a minimum charge for each message. So, ensure sufficient balance in your account.