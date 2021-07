New Delhi: MobiKwik is launching its IPO! Digital payments startup One MobiKwik Systems has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in this regard. The size and worth of MobiKwik IPO is Rs 1,900 crore, according to PTI report.Also Read - NTA NEET-UG 2021 Registration Begins Today at ntaneet.nic.in | Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Online