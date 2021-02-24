New Delhi: Digital payments provider Mobikwik is all set to kickstart its process for a public listing by 2022,joining various startups such as PhonePe and Paytm that have plans to go in for Initial Public Offerings (IPO). To get the ball rolling for the IPO process, the Fintech startup has reportedly appointed investment banks ICICI Securities and IIFL, besides a few other law firms, to begin work on its draft red herring prospectus. Also Read - 3rd Test: Gautam Gambhir Doesn't Think Umesh Yadav Will Get in India's Playing XI

As per a Mint report, the company is also in talks with various other investment banks to bring them on board to manage their upcoming initial public offering, said an anonymous source. "They will go for a domestic IPO," the person added.

"The IPO will help the company raise fresh funds to continue its growth trajectory, but also provide an exit for its earlier investors. A large part of the IPO is expected to be a sale of shares by existing investors," said another source.

Several other consumer internet companies, including Zomato, are also working on their IPOs. Earlier this week, it has raised an additional $250 million from existing and new investors ahead of its proposed IPO in June this year.

Meanwhile, to prepare for its IPO, MobiKwik has also been making changes to its top management. The Gurugram-based company has recently named its Senior vice president Chandan Joshi as a co-founder, even though he was not part of the founding team of Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku. In his new role, Joshi will take charge of MobiKwik’s core payment business, which drives 75% of the company’s revenue.

In FY20, Mobikwik reported strong financial results with net revenue growing at 133% year-on-year to Rs 379 crores.