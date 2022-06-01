New Delhi: Telecom services may once again become expensive amid rising inflation. In fact, due to the tariff hike a few months ago, the total subscriber base of the three private sector telcos has come down by 37 million, but their active subscriber base has increased by 3%, i.e., 29 million. In such a situation, companies can think of another increase in service tariffs.Also Read - LIC IPO: Ahead Of IPO Launch LIC's Assets Valued At $463 Billion, More Than GDP Of Several Countries

According to a report by CRISIL, between August 2021 and February 2022, there was the sharpest decline in the total subscriber base of Reliance Jio. On the other hand, the company's active subscribers grew by 94% in the March 2022 quarter. A year ago, the company's active subscribers were only 78%. Bharti Airtel's active subscribers also grew by 11 million to 99% in the March quarter.

Idea's active subscribers have dropped by 30 million.

Earnings of companies estimated to grow by 20-25% In 2020-21, the Average Income Per User (ARPU) of telecom companies had increased by 11% to Rs 149. The reason was that in December 2019, these companies had increased the tariff. But their ARPU growth declined to 5% in 2021-22.

These companies should have 15-20% ARPU growth in 2022-23. This will be due to the full year benefit of the tariff hike in the last financial year and the likely tariff hike in the current financial year. Due to this, the income of the top three telecom companies of the country is expected to increase by 20-25%.