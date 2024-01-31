Home

Mobile Phone To Become Cheaper As Govt Slashes Import Duty To 10%

Government of India slashes import duty on key components used in the production of mobile phones. The import duty has been reduced from 15 per cent to 10 per cent.

New Delhi: Mobile phone in India to become cheaper as government has slashed the import duty on key components used in the production of the gadget. The import duty reduction, which was announced by the finance ministry through a late Tuesday notification, sees the rate drop from 15 per cent to 10 per cent.

The revised import duty rate of 10 per cent is applicable to various components critical for mobile phone assembly. These components include battery covers, main lenses, back covers, and other mechanical items composed of plastic and metal.

Government of India slashes import duty on key components used in the production of mobile phones. The import duty has been reduced from 15 per cent to 10 per cent. pic.twitter.com/22CIz9Qoch — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

With the reduction in import duty, mobile phone manufacturers can now source these components at a lower cost, which will eventually lead to a decrease in the overall price of mobile phones. This will benefit consumers, as they will have access to affordable smartphones with advanced features and technologies.

The Indian government’s decision to slash import duty on mobile phone components aligns with its vision of promoting domestic manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports. It is a step towards creating a self-reliant and technologically advanced nation. The Make in India initiative, launched in 2014, aims to transform India into a global manufacturing hub. By incentivizing local production and reducing import costs, the government is encouraging companies to set up manufacturing units in India and create job opportunities.

