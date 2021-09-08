New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles. Apart from this the Central government has given its nod for the highest ever fair and remunerative price of Rs 290 per quintal for sugarcane farmers.Also Read - Mahendra Singh Dhoni-Inspired Delhi Cricketer Moksh Murgai Wants to Emulate Former India Captain
Narendra Modi Cabinet Decisions Today Highlights
- Under the PLI scheme for textiles sector, incentives worth Rs 10,683 crore will be be provided over 5 years, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
- “We hope that this decision will produce some global champions. The factories based around aspirational districts or Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities will be given priority. It will especially benefit Gujarat, UP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana etc,” said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
- “So far, we have primarily focused on cotton textile. But 2/3 share of the international textile market is of man-made & technical textile. This PLI scheme has been approved so that India can also contribute to the production of man-made fibers,” Goyal said.