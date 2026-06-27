Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Is PM Modi planning to replace Nirmala Sitharaman as finance minister with THIS former IAS officer? What we know so far

Following his retirement from the RBI, Shaktikanta Das was appointed as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2025.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: The buzz regarding the reshuffle and expansion in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet is making rounds, and the announcement is likely to be made on June 28 or 29. According to the reports, major changes are expected in the exercise, with discussions suggesting that several ministers could be dropped while the portfolios of many others may be changed.

Amid speculation over the cabinet reshuffle, the name of Shaktikanta Das is being discussed as a possible candidate for the post of finance minister. A major reason behind this speculation is his strong professional background and experience. He is currently serving as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Shaktikanta Das is currently 69 years old.

Shaktikanta Das: Here are some of the key details

Shaktikanta Das is currently serving as principal secretary to the prime minister. He is currently 69 years old.

If he becomes the country’s next finance minister, he would join the ranks of former prime minister and finance minister Manmohan Singh and former finance minister C. D. Deshmukh.

Only two former governors of the Reserve Bank of India have gone on to serve as India’s finance minister so far.

At present, Shaktikanta Das is not a member of either House of Parliament.

If appointed finance minister, he can become a member of Parliament within six months.

There is speculation that the BJP may consider sending him to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

In November 2026, ten Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to fall vacant.

How Could Shaktikanta Das Create History?

C. D. Deshmukh was the first Indian Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, serving from 1943 to 1949. He later went on to serve as India’s Finance Minister from 1950 to 1956.

Manmohan Singh served as the RBI Governor from 1982 to 1985. He later became India’s Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996 and subsequently served as the country’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. Since Independence, Dr. Manmohan Singh remains the only person to have held all three positions — RBI Governor, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister.

Shaktikanta Das has already served as the 25th Governor of the RBI. His credentials for the post of Finance Minister are considered exceptionally strong. He was involved in the preparation process of eight Union Budgets while serving in the Finance Ministry and possesses deep expertise in economic policy, taxation, and investment matters.

For his successful tenure as RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das received global recognition, including an ‘A+’ rating and several prestigious international awards.

Shaktikanta Das: All You Need To Know