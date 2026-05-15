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Government tells why prices of diesel and petrol are hiked, compares Indias data with other countries; Read More

Government tells why prices of diesel and petrol are hiked, compares India’s data with other countries; Read More

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, has given his reaction to the increase in petrol and diesel prices in India.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: The political upheaval has intensified over the rise in petrol and diesel prices. The main opposition party of the country, Congress, has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, the first reaction has come from the government on the rise in oil prices. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has given his reaction to the increase in petrol and diesel prices in India. Referring to the global fuel crisis, he said that India has maintained a balance between economic stability and public welfare.

What Kiren Rijiju Said on Rising Oil Prices

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju posted on the social media platform ‘X’ on Friday. He wrote, “As the world battled rising fuel costs after the West Asia conflict, India stood apart. While several countries witnessed petrol & diesel hikes ranging from 20% to nearly 100%, India limited the increase to just +3.2% for petrol & +3.4% for diesel. Even as Brent crude crossed $100/barrel & global markets turned volatile, India’s public sector oil companies absorbed huge losses for weeks to protect citizens from inflation & economic pressure. This is governance with responsibility. This is leadership that puts people first. Under Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India continues to balance economic stability with public welfare.”

As the world battled rising fuel costs after the West Asia conflict, India stood apart. While several countries witnessed petrol & diesel hikes ranging from 20% to nearly 100%, India limited the increase to just +3.2% for petrol & +3.4% for diesel. Even as Brent crude crossed… pic.twitter.com/nbyiBbhhC9 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 15, 2026

Kiren Rijiju further said that even when Brent crude crossed $100 a barrel and global markets were in turmoil, India’s public sector oil companies took heavy losses for weeks to protect citizens from inflation and economic pressures. Kiren Rijiju said that this is responsible governance. This is leadership that puts people first. He mentioned this in his X post.

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Shared Data Of Fuel Prices In Several Major Countries

Along with this post, Kiren Rijiju also shared data on the rise in oil prices in India and several major countries. According to the data, petrol prices in the US increased by 44.5 per cent and diesel prices increased by 48.1 per cent. In Pakistan, petrol prices have increased by 54.9 per cent and diesel prices by 44.9 per cent. In China, petrol prices increased by 21.7 per cent and diesel prices by 23.7 per cent. In Britain, the price of petrol increased by 19.2 per cent and the price of diesel by 34.2 per cent.

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