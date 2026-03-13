Home

Modi government makes adequate arrangements for smooth supply of LPG, petrol, and diesel from these countries instead of Persian Gulf

India's current crude oil supply situation remains secure, as the share of oil sourced from outside the Strait of Hormuz has risen to 70% of total imports, said Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

New Delhi: To tackle the gas crisis currently affecting India, stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the government has taken a significant step. The government is now procuring larger consignments of LPG from new sources, including the United States, Norway, Canada, and Russia. Additionally, procurement continues from the Gulf region wherever supplies remain available.

What did Hardeep Singh Puri say?

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared this information on Thursday, March 12. As the world’s second-largest importer of LPG, India is currently grappling with the challenge of limited supplies.

The Union Minister stated that the Union Ministry of Environment has advised State Pollution Control Boards to permit the hotel and restaurant sector to utilize alternative fuels such as biomass, kerosene, and coal for a period of one month, in order to reduce LPG consumption.

Domestic LPG supply remains completely secure: Puri

Speaking in Parliament, Puri explained that India previously imported approximately 60% of its LPG requirements from Gulf nations; however, the sources for procurement have now been diversified. Exercising emergency powers, the Central Government has directed refineries to boost LPG production and curtail sales to industrial sectors, thereby ensuring that the country’s nearly 333 million households do not face a gas shortage. The Union Minister affirmed that domestic LPG supply remains completely secure and that the delivery cycle for gas cylinders remains unchanged. Puri noted that the panic surrounding cooking gas supplies is driven more by consumer anxiety than by an actual shortage.

Disruption in Strait of Hormuz

Global shipping operations have been disrupted due to the suspension of vessel movements within the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. This situation has also impacted India’s supplies of crude oil, LPG, and LNG. Despite the government’s remedial measures, restaurants, hotels, and various industrial sectors have begun to feel the pinch of limited LPG supplies, given that the fuel is primarily utilized for cooking purposes.

Measures taken to curb black marketing

Puri stated that, starting Thursday, oil companies, in collaboration with state governments, will allocate 20% of the average monthly commercial LPG requirement to prevent hoarding and black marketing. Last year, India consumed 33.15 million tonnes of cooking gas, with imports meeting approximately 60% of this demand.

No shortage of petrol and diesel

Puri also affirmed that India’s current crude oil supply situation remains secure, as the share of oil sourced from outside the Strait of Hormuz has risen to 70% of total imports. He added that the availability of petrol and diesel within the country is also fully secure, and LNG consignments are arriving almost daily via alternative routes. Puri emphasized that even if the conflict persists for an extended period, India possesses adequate arrangements for domestic gas production and LNG supplies to effectively manage the situation.

