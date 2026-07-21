Masterstroke by Modi government as Centre allots budget of Rs 62500 crore to mobile industry, over 60000 jobs likely to be created

While India has so far emerged as a major hub for mobile phone assembly, it continues to rely heavily on foreign companies for critical components such as camera modules, displays, printed circuit boards (PCBs), batteries, and other key parts.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: With an aim to boost the manufacturing of mobile phones and their components in India, the Modi government has launched an ambitious Rs 62,500 crore Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS). The government is planning not only to help India emerge as a major global mobile manufacturing hub but also to reduce production costs for the domestic market, strengthen the supply chain, and create around 60,000 new jobs.

The scheme was launched under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and will remain in force for the next five years. While India has so far emerged as a major hub for mobile phone assembly, it continues to rely heavily on foreign companies for critical components such as camera modules, displays, printed circuit boards (PCBs), batteries, and other key parts. The new scheme is aimed at addressing this gap by encouraging domestic manufacturing of these high-value components.

What’s Included in the MPMS?

Budget: Rs 62,500 crore

Duration: FY 2026–27 to FY 2030–31

Focus: Manufacturing of mobile phones and key components

Target: Reduce dependence on imports

Expected Benefits: Higher investments, increased employment, and a boost to exports

Government’s Objective

The Modi government aims to manufacture a larger share of mobile phone components within India to strengthen the domestic electronics industry and reduce import dependence. The new scheme goes beyond mobile phone assembly, with the broader objective of positioning India as a global hub for design, research and development (R&D), and component manufacturing.