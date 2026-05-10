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Railway staff, security guards, sanitation workers get massive salary hike; Modi government revises minimum wages, check new package

Railway staff, security guards, sanitation workers get massive salary hike; Modi government revises minimum wages, check new package

Major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Noida have been placed in Category 'A'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, has given major relief to lakhs of workers by increasing their wages. It is important to note that under a new order issued on March 30, 2026, the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) has been revised. As a result, the minimum wages of employees working in railway goods sheds and parcel offices, sanitation workers, security guards (watch and ward staff), as well as workers in the agriculture and construction sectors, have been increased.

Notably, the revised wage rates will come into effect from April 1, 2026. The increase has been implemented due to a rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for industrial workers. By December 31, 2025, the index had risen from 413.52 to 424.80, registering an increase of 11.28 points.

Also Read: DA Hike: Cabinet approves 2% Dearness Allowance hike for Central government employees

How much wage will workers get now?

The minimum wage rates for workers engaged in loading and unloading at railway goods sheds, parcel offices, and other warehouses, as well as for employees involved in sweeping and cleaning work (excluding activities prohibited under manual scavenging laws), have been fixed.

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Category ‘A’ cities: Workers will receive ₹827 per day (₹523 basic wage + ₹304 VDA).

Category ‘B’ cities: Workers will receive ₹693 per day (₹437 basic wage + ₹256 VDA).

Category ‘C cities: Workers will receive ₹556 per day (₹350 basic wage + ₹206 VDA).

Also Read: DA Hike 2026 Big Update: How much salary will increase if ‘Dearness Allowance’ rises to 60% or 61%? Full details here

How much has the salary of security guards increased?

It is important to note that the wages of security guards have been divided into two categories — armed and unarmed guards.

Unarmed guards:

Rs 1,008 per day in Category ‘A’ cities

Rs 918 per day in Category ‘B’ cities

Rs 781 per day in Category ‘C’ cities

Armed guards:

Rs 1,094 per day in Category ‘A’ cities

Rs 1,008 per day in Category ‘B’ cities

Rs 918 per day in Category ‘C’ cities

On what basis are cities classified as A, B, and C?

Notably, according to the classification of cities into categories A, B, and C, different wage rates are determined. This classification has been made in accordance with Part II of the Labour Ministry’s notification dated January 19, 2017.

For example, major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Noida have been placed in Category ‘A’.

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