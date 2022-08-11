New Delhi: The business world is very likely to get a relief soon as the government of India is working on steps to ‘decriminalise’ imprisonment provisions for minor economic offences/trivial procedural violations/non-compliance in more than 30 business-related laws. These laws are administered by various union ministries ranging from commerce to environment, telecom, road transport & highways, among others. Officials involved in the discussion have confirmed the same to The Economic Times.Also Read - New GST Rule To Come Into Effect From October 1; Read Here How It Will Impact You

The Plain Facts

India's ranking in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business report has improved drastically from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2022 suggesting that the reforms brought forth during the NDA regime are indeed showing results.

However, a February report titled "Jailed For Doing Business" by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) says "among the 69,233 unique compliances that regulate doing business in India, 26,134 clauses have imprisonment clauses as a penalty of non-compliance. In other words, almost two out of five compliances can send an entrepreneur to jail".

The report adds that five states – Gujarat, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu – have more than 1,000 imprisonment clauses in their business laws.

An average Indian MSME in the manufacturing sector with 150 plus employees, the report says, deals with 500-900 compliances an year. It also points out that The Factories Act, 1948 and Punjab Factories Rules, 1952 account for 485 of the 1,273 clauses of imprisonment for non-compliance. The report highlights how violations like not cleaning a toilet can attract an imprisonment of up to three years along with a fine of Rs 2 lakhs.

“If we compare this with an offence in the Indian Penal Code, this kind of punishment is given under section 354 (assault on a woman)”, says the report

What Can We Expect

The bill aims to decriminalise provisions under the Indian Telegraph Act, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, Legal Metrology Act, the Trade Marks Act among others, according to the Economic Times.

The report further states over 80 provisions have been identified across various central and states laws which require decriminalisation for trivial defaults. It adds that this will be a “common bill” to bring about the changes in a “single shot”.

This bill will be piloted by the Department of Promotion of Internal Industrial Trade (DPIIT) and has largely completed inter-ministerial talks, the report added.

In a 2021 press statement, the DPIIT has said its aim was “to eliminate constant fear of being prosecuted for trivial defaults, while retaining strict criminal enforcement for fraudulent offences that jeopardise and prejudice public interest”

During the monsoon session of the Parliament, the government had stated that more than 33,000 compliances have been simplified, rationalised, digitised or decriminalised by central ministries/departments and states/union territories for “ease of doing business in India”

While some businesses thrived, some perished and some merely survived through these post-Independence laws notwithstanding the economic reforms of 1991. Three decades later, if there is a growing feeling among observers that India suffers from a “regulatory cholesterol” that is getting in the way of doing business, more reforms in all concerned sectors are important to untangle the chains pulling India’s growth growth trajectory backwards.