Modi govt refutes claim that Q1 GDP growth would be 2.6 per cent without data revision, here’s what it said

MOSPI refuted claims of artificially boosting Q1 GDP growth, clarifying that the change from ₹86 lakh crore to ₹80 lakh crore stems from the 2022–23 base-year revision.

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New Delhi: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) has refuted claims of downwardly revising last year’s Q1 current-price GDP from ₹86 lakh crore to ₹80 lakh crore to artificially inflate current-year growth rates. Rebuffing allegations that growth would have dropped to 2.6 per cent without the revision, the ministry’s FAQ clarified that Q1 GDP for 2026–27 was measured using the updated 2022–23 base-year series. Consequently, comparisons with the older 2011–12 series ₹86 lakh crore figure are invalid, leaving ₹80 lakh crore as the true baseline.

Addressing the statistical dispute, the ministry emphasized that updating base years is a standard macroeconomic protocol to incorporate revised data sources and changing economic structures

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) has refuted claims of downwardly revising last year’s Q1 current-price GDP from ₹86 lakh crore to ₹80 lakh crore to artificially inflate current-year growth rates. Rebuffing allegations that growth would have dropped to 2.6 per cent without the revision, the ministry’s FAQ clarified that Q1 GDP for 2026-27 was measured using the updated 2022–23 base-year series. Consequently, comparisons with the older 2011–12 series ₹86 lakh crore figure are invalid, leaving ₹80 lakh crore as the true baseline.

Addressing the statistical dispute, the ministry emphasized that updating base years is a standard macroeconomic protocol to incorporate revised data sources and changing economic structures. MOSPI reiterated that evaluating GDP performance across two separate benchmark series introduces statistical inconsistencies. Officials stressed that calculating growth using uniform parameters from the 2022–23 base-year dataset remains the only accurate method for gauging quarterly expansion.

The comparison of the Q1 GDP estimates needs to be understood in the context of the revisions made to the GDP series. The change in the estimate of Q1 2025-26 does not represent a downward revision made to make the current year’s growth appear higher. It reflects successive methodological and data revisions to the GDP series, the MOSPI said. The Quarterly GDP estimates are compiled using the benchmark-indicator approach, under which the movement in the quarterly estimates is guided by the movement in relevant high-frequency indicators.

A revision in the previous-year benchmark does not, by itself, create an artificial increase in the current year’s underlying economic activity or the indicators used for estimation. In the quarterly series, more than a hundred volume or value indicators are used, such as growth in crop production, growth in cement production index, growth in finished steel consumption, growth in sales in commercial vehicles, the statement said.