Modi govt scraps export duty on petrol, hikes diesel duty to Rs 11.5, ATF duty to Rs 11 per litre

The Centre has scrapped the export duty on petrol while increasing the SAED on diesel and ATF. The duty on diesel exports has been raised to Rs 11.5/litre and that on ATF to Rs 11/litre. The revised duties came into effect on October 31.

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Modi govt scraps export duty on petrol, hikes diesel duty to Rs 11.5, ATF duty to Rs 11 per litre | Image: ANI

Govt Scraps Petrol Export Levy: The Central government has taken a major decision and scrapped the special additional excise duty (SAED) on petrol exports on Saturday. The government, at the same time, raised the levy on high-speed diesel to Rs 11.5 per litre and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs 11 per litre, according to the Ministry of Finance. The revised rates have come into effect immediately.

Petrol Export Duty Scrapped, Diesel, ATF Levies Hiked

As per Finance ministry, SAED on petrol exports has been scrapped, earlier it was Rs 2.5/ litre. It means there will be no export duty on petrol. However, the levy on high-speed diesel exports has been raised to Rs 11.5/litre from Rs 8.5/litre.

Separately, Notification No. 56/2026-Central Excise has raised the SAED applicable to ATF to Rs 11 per litre from Rs 10.5 per litre.

The Centre introduced export levies on petrol, diesel and ATF from March 27, 2026, amid the West Asia crisis, with the stated objective of ensuring domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports.

The duties were introduced as international energy prices and supply uncertainties raised concerns over the availability of petroleum products in the domestic market. The government has been reviewing the applicable rates every fortnight, taking into account average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF during the period since the previous review.

Key Highlights

The Centre has scrapped the SAED on petrol exports and reduced it from Rs 2.5 per litre to nil.

The levy on high-speed diesel exports has been increased from Rs 8.5 to Rs 11.5 per litre.

The SAED on ATF exports has been raised from Rs 10.5 to Rs 11 per litre.

Export duties on petrol, diesel and ATF were introduced on March 27, 2026 amid the West Asia crisis. The duties were introduced in order to help ensure domestic availability.

The government reviews rates every fortnight based on crude oil and petroleum products’ international prices

SAED Rates Revised Multiple Times Amid Global Price Fluctuations

The rates have consequently undergone several revisions since their introduction, reflecting movements in international prices. The previous revision, effective October 16, had fixed the SAED on petrol exports at Rs 2.5 per litre, diesel at Rs 8.5 per litre and ATF at Rs 10.5 per litre.

The latest changes, therefore, remove the levy on petrol exports while increasing the duties applicable to diesel and ATF exports. The notifications have been issued by the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance.

(with ANI inputs)