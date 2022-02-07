New Delhi: Sensex tanked 1,023.63 points to close at 57,621.19, on Monday. Nifty50 declined 302.70 points to close at 17,213.60. The main reason for the nosedive was the high outflow of funds from the Indian markets. All indices except Nifty PSU Bank closed in the red.Also Read - Bloodbath On D-Street! Sensex Crashes Over 1,300 Points, Nifty50 Around 17,200

A report by IANS quoted Santosh Meena, Head of Research of Swastika Investmart, as saying, "The Indian market is witnessing a sharp cut in Monday's trading session and this weakness can be attributed to heavy selling by FIIs amid rising US bond yields and crude oil prices."

He added, "If we look at the profile of the stocks then there is a sharp cut in FIIs' favourite names and heavyweights like HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Reliance, etc., therefore we can expect large FIIs' selling figure in today's trading session however there is good buying in PSU banks, metal stocks and sugar stocks where earnings were strong."

Among the top losers were financial services, private banks and FMCG. HDFC Bank had a bad day. The shares of the private banks fell the most on Nifty Bank as well as Sensex. Larsen and Toubro was the other stock that fared badly in the markets today.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses, while Hong Kong and Shanghai were positive. Equities in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals. International oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.05 per cent to USD 92.29 per barrel.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday announced rescheduling the meeting of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) by a day in view of Maharashtra declaring a public holiday on February 7 to mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The MPC meeting was scheduled for February 7-9, 2022.

With the postponement, the meeting will now begin on February 8 and the outcome would be announced on February 10. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,267.86 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.

(With inputs from agencies)