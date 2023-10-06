Home

RBI Doubles Gold Loan Limit For THESE Banks; Check All Details Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the gold loan limit for Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) that are good borrowers under the Bullet Repayment Scheme to Rs 4 lakh, from Rs 2 lakh. This move is likely to benefit both UCBs and their customers.

New Delhi: In a big news for the gold laon borrowers across the country, the RBI has increased the gold loan limit for UCBs that are good borrowers. Under the Bullet Repayment Scheme, UCBs can now lend up to Rs 4 lakh to customers against gold collateral. The loan must be repaid in full within 12 months. This move is likely to benefit both UCBs and their customers. UCBs will be able to increase their lending portfolio and generate more revenue, while customers will have access to larger gold loans at competitive interest rates.

The RBI’s decision is also in line with its efforts to promote financial inclusion and make gold loans more accessible to borrowers.

“It has been decided to increase the existing limit for Gold Loans under the Bullet Repayment scheme from ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh in respect of Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) who have met the overall target and sub-targets under the Priority Sector Lending (PSL) as on March 31, 2023,” RBI Governor Das was quoted saying in a report by LiveMint.

This measure is in pursuance of our earlier announcement that suitable incentives shall be provided to UCBs that have met the prescribed PSL targets as of March 31, 2023, he added.

Gold Loans Under Bullet Repayment VS EMI Repayment

Under bullet repayment, the borrower pays the principal and interest on the loan in a lump sum at the end of the loan tenure. Under EMI repayment, the borrower makes a fixed monthly payment that includes both principal and interest components.

UCBs And Gold Loans

Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) have a relative advantage in the gold loan market because their customers are predominantly from the middle class and lower middle class, who are more likely to be gold loan clients. Therefore, regulatory prescriptions in this regard need to be supportive of the growth of this portfolio for UCBs, as per a report carried by The Hindu Business Line.

Benefits Of RBI’s Gold Loan Limit Hike

The RBI’s decision is also in line with its efforts to promote financial inclusion and make gold loans more accessible to borrowers. Gold loans are a popular form of borrowing for people who may not have access to other forms of credit, such as bank loans or personal loans. Gold loans are also a relatively low-cost form of borrowing, as the interest rates are typically lower than those charged on other types of loans.

