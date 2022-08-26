New Delhi: It started with COVID, followed by a steroid-induced mucormycosis, then, monkeypox and now, tomato flu — India has been witnessing the emergence of a slew of contagious diseases since 2020. As the number of patients increase, hospitals will be forced to ramp up their infrastructure and they, in turn will pass on the burden to the patients. It doesn’t end here. Health insurance companies also increase their premiums in order to run a sustainable business.Also Read - Maharashtra Launches Free Travel Scheme For Citizens Above 75 Years Of Age: Here’s How to Avail Service
According to the The New Indian Express, data shared by insurance aggregators shows that there has been an increase in premiums across all age groups, with a maximum average rise of 36 per cent in the 18-30 age bracket. In rest of the age groups, the report says, the premiums have been hiked somewhere between 20-25 per cent. Also Read - Covid-19 Tally: Delhi Reports 702 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths
NOW, LET US CHECKOUT A FEW LEGAL WAYS THROUGH WHICH YOU CAN SAVE A HANDSOME AMOUNT OF MONEY WHILE PAYING YOUR INSURANCE PREMIUMS
- Lock in lower health insurance plans as soon as possible by purchasing a 3 year plan. When you do that, you will get an upfront discount of 10-15 per cent. Also, you won’t have to worry about rising premium costs in the near future.
- Tax benefits: According to Section 80D of Income Tax Act, you can claim a deduction of up to Rs 25,000 for the health insurance premium. In case you’re taking a 3-year health insurance plan, you can divide the cist over 3 years and claim every year.
- If you’re in the younger age group, your options are more. You can compare premiums across insurers and port to one that offers lower premiums along with the same or even better benefits offered by the original insurer.
- If you’re a senior citizen you might face certain restrictions. You need to look for a better premium plan only if your current premium plan is unaffordable. Plans for senior citizens often comes with room rent sub-limits and disease-specific capping. A sub-limit is an extra limit to a health insurance policy coverage placed on certain medical expenses. These medical expenses are covered as a part of the original policy coverage limit, that is the sum insured, according to Policybazaar.com
- If you’re in a situation where you can neither afford your original insurer’s renewal premium nor premiums of comparable products from other insurers, then maybe you should look at policies that offer voluntary deductibles. Voluntary deductibles include a small sum that you agree to pay from your own pocket in case of a claim. That brings down the premium.
- Opt for network hospitals: Some insurance companies offer a preferred partner network (of hospitals) discounts. Moneycontrol has quoted Amit Chhabra, Head, Health and Travel Insurance, Policybazaar.com, saying your premiums could be 15 per cent lower, but with the limitation that you seek treatment from a select list of hospitals.