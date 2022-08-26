New Delhi: It started with COVID, followed by a steroid-induced mucormycosis, then, monkeypox and now, tomato flu — India has been witnessing the emergence of a slew of contagious diseases since 2020. As the number of patients increase, hospitals will be forced to ramp up their infrastructure and they, in turn will pass on the burden to the patients. It doesn’t end here. Health insurance companies also increase their premiums in order to run a sustainable business.Also Read - Maharashtra Launches Free Travel Scheme For Citizens Above 75 Years Of Age: Here’s How to Avail Service

According to the The New Indian Express, data shared by insurance aggregators shows that there has been an increase in premiums across all age groups, with a maximum average rise of 36 per cent in the 18-30 age bracket. In rest of the age groups, the report says, the premiums have been hiked somewhere between 20-25 per cent. Also Read - Covid-19 Tally: Delhi Reports 702 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths

NOW, LET US CHECKOUT A FEW LEGAL WAYS THROUGH WHICH YOU CAN SAVE A HANDSOME AMOUNT OF MONEY WHILE PAYING YOUR INSURANCE PREMIUMS