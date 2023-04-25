Home

Business

Money Talks: Start Investing Early, Learn Power Of Compounding, Become A Crorepati When You Retire

Money Talks: Start Investing Early, Learn Power Of Compounding, Become A Crorepati When You Retire

'Compounding' is a term extensively used in mutual funds. It's a phenomenon by which small amounts invested on a regular basis grow into a significant sum over time.

Money Talks: Start Investing Early, Learn Power Of Compounding, Become A Crorepati When You Retire (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Are you in your twenties looking to become a crorepati by the time you retire? Then you should know the 15*15*15 rule of investing.

Also Read: Regulatory hurdles keep away foreign retailers from India

Simply put, according to the 15*15*15 rule, one can amass a crore by investing only Rs 15,000 a month for a duration of 15 years in a stock/mutual fund that offers 15 per cent returns per annum.

You may like to read

This is purely because of compounding. Let’s understand what compounding means before we proceed to understand the 15*15*15 rule, let’s first understand compounding.

What is Compounding?

‘Compounding’ is a term extensively used in mutual funds. It’s a phenomenon by which small amounts invested on a regular basis grow into a significant sum over time. The interest earned during a particular compounding period will in turn earn interest in the next compounding period.

The principle of compounding is the backbone of mutual fund investments, and it can take people from rags to riches over time. The maximum advantage of compounding could be taken by starting to invest in mutual funds at the earliest.

Power of Compounding

The power of compounding could be best understood with examples that relate to the common man. Imagine two individuals Ram and Sham. While Golu began investing when he was 20 years old, he stopped investing after ten years, but did not redeem his holdings, and stayed invested until he was 60. Sham began investing when he was 30 years old and continued the investment till he reached the age of 60.

Parameter Mr Ram Mr Sham Age when entered 20 years 30 years Age when exited 60 years 60 years Investment duration 10 years 30 years Holding period 40 years 30 years Amount invested Rs 2,000 a month Rs 2,000 a month Total amount invested Rs 2,40,000 Rs 7,20,000 Returns earned 10% a year 10% a year Corpus accumulated at the time of redemption Rs 81,27,183 Rs 45,20,796 Growth 33.9 times 6.3 times

*Data compiled from Cleartax.

At the age of 60, Ram has made more money than Sham despite investing way lesser than him. This is the power of compounding. Ram had already accumulated corpus in this mutual fund investment account by the time Sham began investing.

And Ram never withdrew his fund units, he just left them invested without buying anything more until he turned 60. These units kept on accumulating compounded interest which swelled up Mr Ram’s portfolio to a whopping 33.9 times his investment.

What Is the 15*15*15 Rule Of Investing?

If you invest Rs 15,000 a month for a period of 15 years in a stock/mutual fund that offers you 15 per cent interest on an annual basis, then you will be sitting atop Rs 1,0027,601 at the end of 15 years. While you invested only Rs 27 lakh, you’d have earned Rs 73 lakh.

Whether you invest for 15 years or 30 years, you should begin the process of investment early.

“If someone begins mutual fund SIP at the age of 25, he or she would be able to invest for 35 years, leading to higher compounding benefit and maturity amount,” SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki told Mint.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.