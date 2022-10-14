New Delhi: Having a home of one’s own is a dream for most individuals. While some see it as a place to live with family, some see it as an investment that will grow over time, while some others see it as both. And one of the most crucial aspects that people consider while purchasing their dream home is the arrangement of funds. Now, only a very small population will have pockets deep enough to purchase/construct a property without borrowing, most people seek loans.Also Read - Money Talks: To Do Or Not To Do - Should You Buy Penny Stocks? All You Need To Know

Here's where you should understand the advantages, disadvantages of taking a housing loan in India. It's not always the fixed EMIs you will have to pay while taking a loan, there can be several hidden or miscellaneous charges too.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE MISCELLANEOUS CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH HOUSING LOAN IN INDIA

Processing fee Administration fee GST Technical/legal assessment fee Credit score report Incidental charges Stamp duty and registration charge Documentation charges Change of home loan tenure Loan conversion EMI late payment penalty Prepayment charges Loan account statement Home loan re-sanction Cheque bounce penalty

1. HOME LOAN PROCESSING FEE

Most of the banks charge a processing fee that ranges between 0.25 per cent to 1 per cent of the loan amount. The processing is done in the intervening time between the submission of the loan application and bank's approval. The bank officials will scrutinize your details, check your eligibility and determine your ability to repay the loan.

2. HOME LOAN ADMINISTRATION FEE

This is a variant of the processing fee. While some banks have only one kind of fee, some other levy both processing fee and administration fee. While the former is charged before the sanctioning of the loan, the latter is charged after the sanctioning.

3. STAMP DUTY AND REGISTRATION CHARGES

While the actual sale happens, the lender (bank) will be keeping the original documents of the property as a security till the time the borrower completely repays the loan. A memorandum of deposit of title deed (MODT) is executed by the buyer. And on this MODT, stamp duty and registration charges are levied according to the state laws. Generally, a buyer has to pay 0.10 per cent to 0.20 per cent of the loan amount as stamp duty and registration charges.

4. Goods and Service Tax

The banks offer you a whole set of ‘services’ while offering you the loan. These services come under the ambit of Goods and Service Tax or the GST. The loan amount remains outside the purview of the GST, but it’s levied on processing fee, administrative fee, technical and legal assessment fee et cetera.

5. TECHNICAL AND LEGAL ASSESSMENT CHARGES

Banks employ a third party to perform legal and technical verification of the property you’re about to purchase. This is done to confirm whether the there is any hindrance to the sale or any other legal complications associated with the ownership of the property. Through technical assessment, the banks determine whether the property you’re buying is worth the amount it is being sold for and if the bank should grant the loan amount you’ve applied for.

6. HOME LOAN DOCUMENTATION CHARGES

In order to complete the signing of documents and to get electronic clearing certificate (ECS) activated, you may be charged an amount between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 as documentation charge.

Apart from that, as mentioned before, banks keep the original documents associated with the property till the repayment of the loan amount. The process of collecting the documents from sub-registrar’s office to a location where the bank keeps it till the end of the loan tenure is generally done by a third party. The cost to the third party is transferred to the borrower’s shoulder.

7. CREDIT SCORE REPORTAGE CHARGES

Your credit score matters! Banks need to assess your ability to repay the loan and your punctuality in paying the EMIs. Banks may charge a fee to get a copy of your credit report.

8. FEE FOR CHANGE OF HOME LOAN TENURE

To explain this, let’s consider a hypothetical situation. When you took the loan, the repayment tenure you chose was 15 years. And because of some unforeseen, unprecedented circumstances that resulted in a monetary distress, you have to extend the repayment tenure. The bank from which you took the loan will impose a fee for changing the tenure. The same happens when you shorten the tenure too.

9. LOAN CONVERSION FEE

It’s generally observed that when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tweaks policy rates in such a way that interest rates remain in the comfort zone of the end-users, banks are slow in passing on the rate cut benefits. While banks have switched to the RBI-regulated repo rate benchmark to price their loans since October 2019, a borrower whose loan is linked with the previous MCLR regime, will continue to service his loan based on this benchmark only. Worse still, many older borrowers continue to service their home loans on the base rate regime.

Now, if a borrower approaches his bank to get his existing loan linked to the new lending benchmark, the banks would process such a request, only after levying a cost for the same. This charge is known as the conversion fee.

10. EMI LATE PAYMENT PENALTY

When you take any loan, you are obligated to pay EMIs on time. If you fail to do that banks are going to charge a hefty amount as additional interest.

11. HOME LOAN PREPAYMENT CHARGES

If you are taking a home loan on floating interest rates, you won’t have to pay prepayment charges, as per the direction of the RBI. But if you’re taking a home loan on a fixed rate interest, a home loan prepayment penalty will be charged by the banks.

12. HOME LOAN ACCOUNT STATEMENT AND TRANSFER CHARGES

If you’re choosing to move your home loan to another bank that offers services at a lower interest rate, the new bank will seek details of your repayment record. In case, you don’t have a documentary proof, you will have to go to the first bank to get the same. The first bank may charge you a nominal fee for providing you details. Also, the new bank may charge you a fee for transferring the loan to itself from the first bank.

13. HOME LOAN RE-SANCTION CHARGES

When a bank approves your home loan, in most cases, you will have to disburse the amount within three months of the issuance of the sanction letter. The three month time may sound luxurious, but it will be difficult if the seller (of the property) backs out from the deal at the last moment. If the deal cannot be finalized in three months, the borrower may be asked to pay a fee for availing the services all over again.

14. CHEQUE BOUNCE CHARGES

If you make any of the repayments through a cheque and due to unfortunate reason, the cheque bounces, you will have to pay a penalty. Also, the bank will be having the liberty to file a complaint against you over the cheque bounce.

15. INCIDENTAL CHARGES ON HOME LOANS

Some banks may ask you to pay incidental charges to cover the risks in case of defaults. It is generally stated that the charges are used to cover the costs, charges, expenses and other monies that may have been expended in connection with recovery of dues from a defaulting customer’.

(With inputs from Housing.com)