New Delhi: How many times have you considered applying for a fresh credit card to pay off your existing one? If you haven’t done it yet, well and good, let’s hope you won’t reach a point to adopt that desperate step.Also Read - RBI Allows Linking Of Credit Cards To UPI Payments. What It Means

Technically, it’s not possible for a direct transfer of money from one credit card, but you can do it indirectly. So what are those ways? Let’s explore the means and consequences. Also Read - Apple Device Users, Pay ATTENTION! Company Not Accepting Debit, Credit Cards For Payments in India. Here's Why

Through Balance Transfer

You can pay your credit card bill using another through balance transfer. It means you can transfer your balance from credit card A to credit card B where the credit card B should be one with a lower interest rate, preferably a card that has a introductory zero per cent APR (Annual Percentage Rate) offer. This no-interest period ensures that the monthly payments you make during the promo period entirely go towards the principal balance. Also Read - RBI Partially Lifts Technology Ban on HDFC Bank, Allows It to Issue New Credit Cards

Pros & Cons

Balance transfers could be a great option for a person who’s looking forward to switch his credit card to one that offers a lower interest rate and other incentives. Card issuers usually offer interest-free payments for the initial months and afterwards, interest would be charged as per the repayment tenure you choose. If you are able to figure out the right deal, transferring debt would save you a lot of money in the long run.

Most credit cards charge a fee for transferring balance of another credit card. You should do your research and find out whether the fee is worth you moving to another credit card.

If the transferred debt is not paid in full before the interest-free period ends, the outstanding amount will be subject to the card’s regular APR and that could be higher than the card you’re transferring from.

If you miss a payment, you will be charged interest on the remaining debt even if the interest-free period isn’t over.

You could also be declined in the process if you have a questionable credit history and a low credit score.

Withdraw Cash Using Your Credit Card

Suppose you own two credit cards, A and B, and you need to pay off your existing bill in credit card A. All you have to do is withdraw cash using your credit card B from the respective bank’s ATM, deposit into your debit account and then pay off credit card A using that money. This is a hassle-free way to pay off a credit card bill that’s due.

Pros & Cons

Cash advance is a fast option and it will technically give you the ability to pay off another credit card, which could have an even higher interest rate. In such a scenario, you may not have the time to do a balance transfer or your balance transfer request may get rejected. Cash advance is a reliable option in that sense.

However, you will incur significant charges including credit card cash advance fee while withdrawing cash from a credit card. Typically banks charge 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent of the amount withdrawn as credit card cash advance fee.

You may not always get the money you require as the bank or the credit card issuing company would’ve set a limit for the cash that could be withdrawn. Also, the feature may not be available on all credit cards.

Add Money To An E-Wallet

Consider credit cards A and B and the previous situation where you had to pay card A’s bill using card B. Transfer money from card B to an e-wallet, the Paytm wallet for example, and then either transfer the money from the wallet to your bank account or pay card A’s bill using the wallet itself if the option is available.

Pros & Cons

Adding money to an e-wallet and then transferring it to the bank account is more or less a digital form of the previous method where you withdrew money from the ATM. That’s the main advantage, you don’t have to take the pain of going to an ATM, withdrawing cash from your credit card and then depositing it in your bank account.

However, there is a charge for the transfer of money which generally ranges between 2.5-3 per cent. Sometimes, you may even be declined from transferring the money if your credit card limit has been breached.

While there are a few options, paying your credit card bills on time is the only way to avoid late fees and interest. In an adverse scenario, these options may help you get your expenses under control.