Moody’s Slashes India’s Growth Forecast For 2022 to 7% From 7.7%

New Delhi: Global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cut the 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) projections for India from 7.7 per cent to 7 per cent and projected 2023 at 4.8 per cent. Moody’s also lowered the economic growth expectations of several other countries — advanced and emerging economies.

“We have lowered our 2022 real GDP growth projections for India to 7.0 per cent from 7.7 per cent. We expect growth to decelerate to 4.8 per cent in 2023 and then to rise to around 6.4 per cent in 2024,” Moody’s said.

This downward revision assumes that higher inflation, high-interest rates, and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum by more than it had previously expected, according to Moody’s.

“The weakening of the rupee and high oil prices continue to exert upward pressures on inflation, which has remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4 per cent -/+ 2 per cent target inflation range for much of this year,” Moody’s said.

The annual headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation increased to 7.5 per cent in September after dipping below 7 per cent in July, Moody’s said. However, the wholesale price inflation (WPI), has declined for four straight months, from a peak of 16.6 per cent in May to 10.7 per cent in September, the report added.

Moody’s expects 50 bps increase in repo rate by the RBI to contain inflation. It also cited the increase in the repo rate by 190 basis points (bps) from May to September to 5.9 per cent by the central bank.

“Eventually, the RBI will likely shift from inflation management to growth considerations, provided that the rate increases have the desired effect of taming inflationary pressures,” Moody’s said.

According to Moody’s, India’s underlying growth dynamics are fundamentally strong, boosted by a rebound in services activity.

The report adds that government capital expenditure and manufacturing capacity utilisation have improved. India’s September exports are down from the peak in March, but they are still around 30 per cent above the pre-pandemic level. Apart from that, non-food credit growth shows solid momentum. The private sector, having deleveraged after the RBI’s Asset Quality Review in 2015, is now well-positioned to increase capex spending.

Also, the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI Scheme) to attract investment in 14 key manufacturing sectors is showing results.

While these domestic strengths will continue to support the domestic growth narrative, global financial tightening and slowing external demand will pose downward pressure on growth in 2023, Moody’s said.

Moody’s also said domestically driven emerging market economies such as India will be less vulnerable to weakening G7 growth than will export-oriented countries. Further the China+1 strategy of global companies for sourcing will also benefit India.

(With agency inputs)