Bengaluru: After Wipro and Infosys, now global technology giant IBM made it clear that the dual employment practice, called ‘moonlighting’, is not ethically right and the firm does not promote such behaviour at its units. The statement from IBM India comes amid ongoing debate on ‘moonlighting’ in India.Also Read - Illegal Structures of IT Companies Like Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space in Bengaluru's IT City To Be Razed

IBM India’s Managing Director Sandip Patel on Wednesday made it clear that the cloud major’s position now is exactly that of the overall industry in the country. Also Read - What is Moonlighting? EXPLAINED

“All of our workers when they are employed, they sign an agreement which says that they are going to be working full-time for IBM. So moonlighting is not ethically right for them to get into,” the IBM India official was quoted as saying by The Mint. Also Read - This Is How Infosys WARNED Its Employees Against Moonlighting

“That’s our position now and you’ve already heard the industry position,” Patel added.

Earlier this week, Infosys had also asserted that moonlighting is not permitted, and also warned that any violation of contract clauses will trigger disciplinary action “which could even lead to termination of employment”. “No two timing – no moonlighting!” Infosys said in a strong and firm message to employees.

In an internal communication titled as ‘No double lives,’ Infosys made it clear that dual employment is not permitted as per ‘Employee Handbook and Code of Conduct”. The company also cited the relevant clause in the offer letter to drive home the point.

What is Moonlighting

Simply putting, moonlighting refers to employees taking up two jobs at the same time. Recently, the practice of moonlighting emerged as a big debate after Wipro chairman Rishad Premji flagged the issue, equating it to “cheating”, the voices and opinions within the industry have been rather divided.