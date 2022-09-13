New Delhi: There is a lot of chatter about Moonlighting these days as several IT companies like Infosys, and Wipro warned their employees against the practice. With the subject line—’ No Twin Timing, No Moonlighting‘, the Human Resource department of Infosys, in an internal mail, said that moonlighting is prohibited as per employees’ code of conduct and any violation could lead to disciplinary action including termination of employment. The tech major also underlined the portion of the offer letter wherein the company stated that employees are not allowed to take up roles in other firms without Infosys’ permission.Also Read - This Is How Infosys WARNED Its Employees Against Moonlighting

“As clearly stated in your offer letter, you agree not to take employment, whether full-time or part-time as director/partner/member/employee of any other organisation/entity engaged in any form of business activity without the consent of Infosys. The consent may be given subject to any terms and conditions that the company may think fit and may be withdrawn at any time at the discretion of the company,” the Infosys email said, as published by Times of India.

WHAT IS MOONLIGHTING?

A practice where an employee works for a second job outside his/her regular business hours under certain conditions for an extra income is known as moonlighting. COVID-19 pandemic is said to have given rise to moonlighting practice among the white-collar professionals in country.

IS MOONLIGHTING ETHICAL IN INDIA?

A debate has erupted over the ethics surrounding moonlighting. While Wipro chairman Rishad Premji termed the practice as ‘cheating’, CP Gurnami, Tech Mahindra’s chief executive officer (CEO) was of view that one needs to change with the times. “I welcome disruption in the ways we work”, Gurnami tweeted recently.

Meanwhile, Mohandas Pai, former director of Infosys blamed low entry-level salaries for rise in moonlighting. “If you don’t pay people well, they say I want to earn more money and here is the easy way of earning well because technology is available…I get paid in dollars very well, I can earn more… and so that is attractive,” he told PTI.

WHICH COMPANY ALLOWS MOONLIGHTING?

Last month, on-demand delivery platform Swiggy had introduced a new “Moonlighting” policy for its employees that will let them take up external projects to make more money. “With the Moonlighting Policy, our goal is to encourage employees to pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us. This is yet another step in our journey towards building a world-class ‘people first’ organisation,” Girish Menon, Head of Human Resources at Swiggy, said in a statement.