New Delhi: Multinational technology company IBM made it clear for it employees that moonlighting is against the policy of their company. IBM, in its announcement for employees, said any nature of second job whether it is “part time, contractual or full time” is “conflict of interest” with the company’s values.Also Read - After Wipro, Infosys, This IT Company Fires Employees For Moonlighting. Read Details

“A second job could be full time, part time or contractual in nature but at its core is a failure to comply with employment obligations and a potential conflict of interest with IBM’s interest,” Sandip Patel, India and South Asia head of IBM, said in a note to employees.

“IBM’s policy is also fundamentally important to trust our clients place in IBM when they entrust us with the transformation, access and management of critical commercial assets including data and systems,” the note said, according to a report by Economic Times.

Several IT firms have recently clamped down on employees found moonlighting – a practice where an employee works for a second job outside his/her regular business hours.