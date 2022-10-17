New Delhi: The ongoing debate on moonlighting – a practice where an employee works for a second job outside his/her regular business hours – have refused to die down as IT sector continued to raise concerns against the practice. Several IT firms have recently clamped down on employees found moonlighting. Amidst the moonlighting debate, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chief operating officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam said action against moonlighting can ruin a person’s career and hence, it is important to show empathy while dealing with the issue.Also Read - Here's How Tech Companies Caught Employees For Moonlighting

What TCS said in its latest announcement on moonlighting