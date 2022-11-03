New Delhi: Moonshine Food Ventures LLP (MFVL), the brainchild of food and beverage entrepreneur Vishal Anand, has forayed into the bakery, patisserie, savouries and desserts segment with the acquisition of Last Course Hospitality (LCH) owned by Chef Mitali Sahani and her partner Karan Sahani, who have been running their bakehouse Mr&Mitts (erstwhile known as The Bombaykery). With this acquisition, MFVL further expands their portfolio into a new segment and endeavours to bring the best of premium bakery, artisanal breads, ornamental cakes and boulangerie to its patrons.Also Read - OVR vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Overseas vs Mater Dei, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 5 & 7 PM IST November 2, Thursday

MFVL is rebranding and inventing this bold, fun and elegant hipster brand to "Nush Mush".

Nush Mush strongly believes in using seasonal, no preservatives, no frozen and honest ingredients amalgamating a perfect blend between art and science. With its signature collection of Cronuts, Kouign Amann, Bars, Patisserie and Savouries, Nush Mush is here to make a long-lasting impact on every sweet tooth surely. MFVL plans to expand its wings in the retail segment not only in NCR but also aspires to extend its stores all across the country. By the end of 2023 MFVL plans to open 8-10 retail outlets, bake-houses and stores in Malls, Premium High Street spots and Some flagship spaces.

Vishal Anand, Founder & CEO, MFVL shares “I am particularly excited to introduce Nush Mush to different parts of the country, our top-notch quality bakery and patisserie with the beautiful mix of French and American baking styles will offer something unique from the best of both worlds. Our vision is to touch 100 outlets in the next 5 years with expansion into some of the best entertainment & food hubs across the country”.

This passion-driven F&B Company is constantly setting foot in new territories with its innovation, team culture and high aspirational approach. Increasing disposable incomes and urban lifestyle is helping the organized restaurant sector to grow at 10.5% CAGR. MFVL’s turnover stood at INR 25 cr in the year ending March 2022 and is all set to grow 2x by the end of FY 2022-23 and will double it by the year FY 2023-24. With its expandable brands like Cafe Statywoke and Nush Mush, MFVL aspires to open 10 new outlets by the end of the next calendar year. The right mix of self-owned brands, franchise restaurants and consulting contracts, MFVL gravitates to be one of the most diversified F&B operators in the country.

At Present, MFVL owns:

· Brands: Saints N Sinners, SAGA with Michelin Star Chef Atul Kochhar, Cafe Staywoke

· Franchise Partner: Farzi Café, Aerocity Delhi and Papaya, Gurugram

The company plans for expansion in following sectors: • Opening Our fourth Outlet in Gurugram: Glasshouse World Grill & Bar with Celebrity Chef Anahita Dhondy • Expansion of established brand Café Staywoke to Central/South Delhi along with Tier 2 cities in India. • Capturing International Market for SAGA

