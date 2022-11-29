More Companies Sign Up For 4-Day Workweek In UK, Will Indian Companies Follow The Suit?

New Delhi: It’s hard to pinpoint who mooted the idea first, but it was a campaign that essentially emanated from the United Kingdom: The 4-day workweek campaign. A recent report published in The Guardian has said that none less than a hundred companies in the United Kingdom have signed up for a permanent four-day working week for all their employees with no loss of pay. Combined, these 100 companies employ 2,600 people –only a tiny fraction of the UK’s working population — but every big change starts with a ripple.

Let’s talk about India. Did you know that the Indian government has revised the labour laws in such a way that companies can allow their employees a four-day workweek instead of the standard five? However, employees who choose a four-day workweek have to clock 12 hours a day at work instead of usual 8-9 hours, said a TOI report. It says companies covered under the Factories Act cannot require their employees to work more than nine hours per day or 48 hours per week. Sectors such as information technology could possibly adapt to the four-hour workweek policy faster than sectors such as manufacturing, construction, FMCG, healthcare et cetera.

According to Startuptalky, TAC Security and Beroe Inc have successfully enforced the concept of four-hour workweek policy in India.

“It’s all about keeping standards of execution high, while still putting the team’s health and well-being first, we are team of young people and young company we can experiment with anything possible to ease the team members’ work-life balance. We recognize that it’s important for our leaders to set an example for the rest of their teams by walking the talk,” said Trishneet Arora, the founder and CEO of TAC Security.

“The success of this initiative is purely dependent on how well employees are able to shift from 5 to 4-day work week without compromising on client deliverables and productivity. So far, the results have been fantastic and if we continue with the same rhythm we will make this initiative a success. But, if there is a dip in client deliverables we will have to dial the work week back to 5 days,” said Vel Dhinagaravel, CEO, Beroe.

Apart from these, companies such as Swiggy, DDB Mudra, Mullenlowe Lintas, and OYO have reportedly tried implementing a four-day workweek policy during the Covid pandemic period. Will more companies in India join the bandwagon and allow their employees a four-day workweek? Multiple reports have suggested that employees are okay with working a 12-hour shift instead of a nine-hour one. Will the employers be okay with that? We should wait and watch.