International Flights Latest News: International fliers, rejoice! Here comes a piece of good news for you. India will operate international flights to US, UK, Germany and France soon. An announcement to this effect was made by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Addressing a press conference, he said that India has established individual bilateral bubbles with France and the US that will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights. He also said that similar arrangement with Germany and the UK will soon be permitted.

"In case of the United States, we have an agreement with United Airlines to operate 18 flights between India-US between July 17 & 31 but this is an interim one. We have a request from Germany also and an agreement with Lufthansa is almost done," he added.

The minister said that American carrier United Airlines will be flying 18 flights between India and the US from July 17 to July 31.

According to him, Air France will be operating 28 flights between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Paris from July 18 to August 1.

“They (United) are flying a daily flight between Delhi and Newark and a thrice-a-week flight between Delhi and San Francisco,” Puri noted.

The minister said India is planning to establish a bubble with the UK soon under which there would be two flights per day between Delhi and London.

“We have got a request from Germans also. I think the arrangement with Lufthansa is almost done…We are processing that request,” Puri said.

An air bubble is a bilateral arrangement with a set of regulations and restrictions in which the carriers of the two countries can operate international flights.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the government resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25.

“We are assuming that by the time Diwali comes this year, we would have 55-60 per cent of pre-COVID domestic flights operating in India,” Puri said.