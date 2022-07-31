New Delhi: A total of 53,98,348 Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed up to 8 PM on July 31, the last date for filing the same. In the previous hour, i.e., 6 PM to 7 PM, 4,95,505 ITRs were filed, informed the Income Tax Department. The Income Tax Department also shared email id and helpline numbers for the taxpayers if they require any help with the filing of Income Tax Returns.Also Read - ITR Filing Deadline Today, Users Complain of Technical Glitches

Statistics of Income Tax Returns filed today.

Helpline numbers: 1800 103 0025 and 1800 419 0025.

Meanwhile, the government denied any extension to filing Income Tax Return (ITR) beyond July 31, the last day for filing the tax return for the financial year 2021-22 or assessment year 2022-23.