Amid soaring demands for more Canada-India flights, Air India has added more flights in this route as the countries are yet to reach an air bubble to allow both way flights.

Flights from Washington, Newark, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Frankfurt and Paris are operating as India resumed international flight operations. For Canada, which has a formidable demand because of the Indian population living there, Air India and Air Canada one-way flights under Vande Bharat are so far the only options.

The ministry of civil aviation began Vande Bharat Mission in May to repatriate stranded Indians. From August 1, the mission will enter the fifth phase. More flights to Canada are likely to be added in August. The air bubbles that India is creating also depend on the flying norms in the destination country.