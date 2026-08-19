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More trouble for Zepto customers as it increases cap for free delivery from Rs 149 to…

Zepto's minimum order value for free delivery has become comparable to Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart. Furthermore, during peak demand, Zepto's minimum order can reach ₹299.

Written by: Nivedita Dash Edited by: Nivedita Dash
Updated: August 19, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
More trouble for Zepto users as it increases cap for free delivery from Rs 149 to...
More trouble for Zepto users as it increases cap for free delivery from Rs 149 to... (File: X)

Zepto has changed its rules regarding free delivery. Now, orders for free delivery will need to be placed for ₹199, not ₹149. Zepto’s minimum order value for free delivery has become comparable to Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart. Furthermore, during peak demand, Zepto’s minimum order can reach ₹299. This could encourage customers to purchase more items to qualify for free delivery, potentially increasing the company’s revenue per order.

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Read more: Big setback for Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart as Maharashtra FDA suspends licences their multiple food business outlets

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About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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