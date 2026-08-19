More trouble for Zepto customers as it increases cap for free delivery from Rs 149 to…

Zepto's minimum order value for free delivery has become comparable to Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart. Furthermore, during peak demand, Zepto's minimum order can reach ₹299.

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More trouble for Zepto users as it increases cap for free delivery from Rs 149 to... (File: X)

Zepto has changed its rules regarding free delivery. Now, orders for free delivery will need to be placed for ₹199, not ₹149. Zepto’s minimum order value for free delivery has become comparable to Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart. Furthermore, during peak demand, Zepto’s minimum order can reach ₹299. This could encourage customers to purchase more items to qualify for free delivery, potentially increasing the company’s revenue per order.

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