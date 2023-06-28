Home

Indian Billionaire Buys One Of World’s Most Expensive Homes For ₹1,649 Crore In Switzerland | Take A Look Inside

Located in the Canton of Vaud in the Swiss village of Gingins, which is only 15 minutes from Geneva, Villa Vari is a countryside retreat that overlooks the snow-capped peaks of the Alps.

Indian business tycoon Pankaj Oswal and his wife Radhika recently purchased one of the world’s most expensive houses. Named Villa Vari, after the couple’s daughters Vasundhra and Ridi, the property is valued at a staggering $200 million (Rs 1,649 crore approx.). Located in the Canton of Vaud in the Swiss village of Gingins, which is only 15 minutes from Geneva, Villa Vari is a countryside retreat that overlooks the snow-capped peaks of the Alps.

The house, which originally belonged to Greek businesswoman, socialite, and heiress to the Onassis fortune, Christina Onassis, was lavishly transformed by the Oswals with opulent and exotic furnishings from across the world under the guidance of world-famous interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes, who has previously designed the iconic Oberoi Rajvilas, Oberoi Udaivilas, Mandarin Oriental and Leela Hotels.

The couple paid a staggering sum of $200 million or Rs 1,649 crore for the lavish property in Switzerland. The house is considered to be one of the world’s top 10 most expensive homes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIDI (@realridi)

“Being Indian and living abroad you always miss the smallest things about your culture, especially in regards to aesthetics, food and even the people. It was my family’s dream to create a little India away from India and I’m glad to see they have succeeded in doing so,” Ridi Oswal said in a recent Instagram post.

An accent wall in the mansion, for example, features a series of intricately carved niches inspired by the Amber Palace of Jaipur, while many chandeliers have been sourced from Turkey and Morocco.

The villa also features a private gym, a gold-inlaid spa and wellness wing and large French windows that offer sweeping views of the gardens and snow-capped mountains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vasundhara Oswal (@vasundharaoswal)

About Pankaj Oswal and family

Pankaj Oswal is the son of industrialist Abhay Kumar Oswal, who was the founder of Oswal Agro Mills and Oswal Greentech who passed away in 2016. The Oswal Group Global, led by Pankaj Oswal, has interests in petrochemicals, real estate, fertilisers, and mining.

According to TOI, the Oswals have a net worth of $3 billion (Rs 247,000 crore approx.).

The billionaire couple Pankaj and Radhika Oswal have lived in Switzerland for the past 10 years with their two daughters Vasundhara and Ridi after they shifted from Australia.

Vasundhara who majored in finance with distinction, and has since gone on to become Executive Director of PRO Industries’ and Director General of ‘Axis Minerals’. Ridi is studying chemical engineering at a university in London, and has established herself as a successful singer-songwriter in the Indo-Western pop space.

