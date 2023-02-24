Home

Business

Most Female Blue Collar Employees In India Confident About Equal Pay: Survey

Most Female Blue Collar Employees In India Confident About Equal Pay: Survey

The survey examined the state of men and women representation among the blue-collar workforce in India and how blue-collar organisations measure up in terms of diversity and work culture.

Most Female Blue Collar Employees In India Confident About Equal Pay: Survey

New Delhi: A significant percentage of female blue-collar employees in India are confident they receive equal pay, says a survey.

According to leading job site Indeed’s report titled ‘The Pulse of India’s Blue Collar Workforce’, over 95 per cent of Indian female blue-collar employees are confident they receive equal pay and 93 per cent of male employees have also said the same.

You may like to read

The research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Indeed with 508 employers and 1,001 employees in the blue-collar segment.

The survey examined the state of men and women representation among the blue-collar workforce in India and how blue-collar organisations measure up in terms of diversity and work culture.

“Our data shows that men and women in blue-collar are more or less on the same page when it comes to equal pay, the importance of equal gender representation and the benefits of it,” Sanjukta Ghosh, Social Impact Manager at Indeed, said.

The survey further noted that in case of pay disparity, 70 per cent of the female employees said they would speak to their boss as opposed to 65 per cent of males and 23 per cent of male employees said they would leave the job as compared to 18 per cent of females.

However, there are still challenges that prevail. Lack of support systems in place to help women (56 per cent), lack of education about gender equality (53 per cent) and societal views (49 per cent) are the major deterrents to achieving gender equality.

To combat these, employers are trying to implement processes and systems to achieve gender equality within their companies.

Currently, the top four things which employers surveyed are doing are offering the same salary to male and female employees for the same job role, offering the same incentives to male and female employees, having zero tolerance for sexual harassment and gender discrimination, and avoiding the use of gender stereotypes/non-inclusive language, the survey said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.