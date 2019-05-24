New Delhi: Days after Amul hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, Mother Dairy, the leading milk supplier in the national capital region, on Friday hiked milk prices by Re 1 per pack. This would come into effect from Saturday.

The reason cited by Mother Dairy was the same as that of Amul: higher procurement cost from farmers. Meanwhile, the company has increased the prices of only poly pack milk. The change doesn’t affect the price of bulk-vended milk, also popularly known as token milk.

Mother Dairy: Prices of poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR to increase from 25th May 2019. The 1 litre pack has been increased by ₹1 and the 500 ml pack by ₹2/litre, effectively impacting the consumer by ₹1/pack. pic.twitter.com/yb6CbTxOBX — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019



“Mother Dairy to raise the consumer prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR from May 25, 2019. The price of the 1 litre pack has been increased by Re 1 only and the 500 ml pack by Rs 2 a litre, effectively impacting the consumer by Re 1 per pack,” the company said.

Earlier this week, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, which markets the Amul brand, had increased milk prices by Rs 2 a litre across the country. Of every rupee that the consumer pays, the dairy cooperative passes on almost 80 paise to milk producers. The current price hike had come after two years of a similar move.