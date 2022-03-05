New Delhi: After Amul, Delhi’s other leading dairy supplier, Mother Dairy, on Saturday said it will increase the price of milk by Rs 2 across all its varieties in the national capital region (NCR). The new price will come into effect from March 6, Sunday, the company said. In addition, the company said its consumer milk prices are also being revised across key markets including Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with effect from Sunday. “Markets beyond these select regions will be revised in a phased manner,” added Mother Dairy in a statement.Also Read - Amul Increases Price of Milk by Rs 2 Per Litre From Tomorrow. Check New Rates in Metro Cities Here

After the price hike, a 500ml packet of Mother Dairy's full cream milk will cost Rs 30. while the toned milk variety will be sold at Rs 25 for half a litre. The company's cow milk will now be sold at Rs 26 for half a litre.

Currently, half litre packet of Mother Dairy's full cream milk is retailed at Rs 29, while the toned variety sells at Rs 24 per half a litre.

The company said the prise was being hiked in view of the rising farmer prices, fuel costs and costs of packaging material.

“The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, with an effective revision of only 4%, which is lower than the increase witnessed in the farm prices and overall food inflation, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders,” it added.

The move came after Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, announced a hike in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from March 1. GCMMF sells 150 lakh litres of milk per day, out of which Delhi-NCR accounts for around 37 lakh litres per day.

Dairy firm Parag Milk Foods Ltd has also raised the price of the Gowardhan brand of cow milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from March 1.

In Delhi-NCR, Mother Dairy sells more than 30 lakh litres per day in poly packs and vending machines.