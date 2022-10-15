New Delhi: Hours after the Amul Milk hiked the milk prices, Mother Dairy on Saturday announced hike in prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre. The firm said the hike in milk price will come into effect from Sunday, 16 October, in Delhi-NCR region. Notably, Mother Dairy has hiked the milk price for the second time since August 2022.Also Read - After Amul And Mother Dairy, Verka Milk Prices To Go Up By Rs 2 Per Litre

"We are only revising the prices of Full Cream and Cow Milk variants by Rs. 2/litre. The revision in these two variants is effective from October 16, 2022," Mother Dairy Spokesperson told news agency ANI.

Mother Dairy hikes prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy said the milk price has been hiked in Delhi-NCR due to rise in input costs.

Earlier int he day, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk under the Amul brand, hiked the prices of Amul Gold and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre each across all markets except Gujarat.

“Prices have been increased by Rs 2 per litre for Amul Gold and buffalo milk due to increase in fat prices,” Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) managing director R S Sodhi told PTI.

Prices have been raised for all markets except Gujarat, he added.

The Cooperative had last increased the milk prices on August 17 by Rs 2 per litre citing rise in milk procurement cost. GCMMF passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.

Apart from Gujarat, GCMMF mainly sells milk in Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and Mumbai. GCMMF sells more than 150 lakh litres of milk per day and out of the total quantity, Delhi-NCR accounts for nearly 40 lakh litres per day.