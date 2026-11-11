Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: Mother Dairy milk becomes costlier by Rs 4 per liter days before Chhath Puja festival

Amid rising inflation, ordinary people have been dealt another blow. Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by 2 to 4 rupees per liter. The new rates will be effective from Thursday, November 12, 2026

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Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: Mother Dairy milk becomes costlier by Rs 4 per liter days before Chhath Puja festival (File)

Amid rising inflation, ordinary people have been dealt another blow. Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by 2 to 4 rupees per liter. The new rates will be effective from Thursday, November 12, 2026. The company has increased the prices of different milk variants.

According to a PTI report, Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by 2 to 4 rupees per liter. These new rates will be effective from Thursday, November 12th, 2026. The company has raised the prices of several variants, including toned, full cream, double toned, and cow’s milk. Mother Dairy previously raised milk prices on May 14th, 2026. Now, let’s find out which Mother Dairy milk will cost how much and how much each variant’s price has increased.

Type of milk Old price (per litre) New Price (per litre) Toned Milk (Bulk Vended) Rs 58 Rs 60 Full Cream Milk (pouch) Rs 72 Rs 76 Toned Milk (pouch) Rs 60 Rs 62 Double toned milk Rs 54 Rs 56 Cow’s milk Rs 62 Rs 65

What are the new rates of Mother Dairy milk?

Mother Dairy has increased the prices of its various milk variants by 2 to 4 rupees per liter. The highest increase, at 4 rupees, has been made for full-cream milk. The price of cow’s milk has also been increased by 3 rupees per liter. Toned and double-toned milk will also now be more expensive than before.

Why were milk prices increased?

According to the report, the company’s costs have increased due to the increase in the cost of purchasing milk from farmers. This is why Mother Dairy has revised its milk prices for consumers. The company distributes approximately 75 to 80 percent of its milk sales revenue to farmers. Therefore, the increase in procurement costs impacts the company’s expenses.

However, a Mother Dairy spokesperson declined to comment on the price increase. The company previously raised milk prices on May 14, 2026. A previous price change was also made in April 2025. This means that after May 2026, customers will now have to pay more for milk in November.

How much milk does the company sell daily in Delhi-NCR?

Mother Dairy is one of the largest milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR. The company sells approximately 3.5 million liters of milk daily in the region through its outlets, general trade, and e-commerce platforms. The company’s daily milk sales nationwide exceed 5 million liters. Therefore, this price change could impact the household budgets of a large number of consumers.

Mother Dairy was founded in 1974 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The company sells milk and milk products under the Mother Dairy brand, edible oils under the Dhara brand, and fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, and other products under the Safal brand