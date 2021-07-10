New Delhi: India’s leading dairy firm Mother Dairy has raised milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi NCR with effect from July 11, 2021 (Sunday). The new price will be applicable to Mother Dairy’s all milk variants. The revision in prices came days after its rival Amul hiked its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. In a statement, Mother Dairy said it is “compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from July 11, 2021.”Also Read - School Reopening News: BIG Update For Students of Classes 8-12 in Maharashtra | Details Inside

“The company has been experiencing inflationary pressure on the overall input costs which has increased multi-fold in the last one year, accompanied by the distress in milk production due to the ongoing pandemic,” the statement said.

“It is pertinent to note that the farm prices of milk alone have firmed up by about 4 per cent in the last three-four weeks. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last one year, the consumer prices were kept intact. With this revision, the milk prices are undergoing a revision of 4 per cent,” Mother Dairy said.

Check Mother Dairy Revised Milk Rates Here:

Mother Dairy sells more than 30 lakh litres of milk piner day in Delhi-NCR. It had last raised the milk prices in December 2019. In the last one year, farm prices have increased to the tune of 8-10 per cent coupled with mounting operational costs of processing, packaging and logistics.

Prior to this, Amul had increased milk price by Rs 2 per litre after a gap of nearly one year and seven months. The revised rates of Amul milk prices came into effect from July 1, 2021. The hike was necessary due to an increase in the production cost, the company had stated.