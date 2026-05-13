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Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre after price hike by Amul

Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre after price hike by Amul

Mother Dairy milk will now cost Rs 2 more per litre. The revised milk prices will be applicable from tomorrow, May 14.

Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre after price hike by Amul | image: ANI

New Delhi: One of the most prominent dairy companies in North India – Mother Dairy – has increased prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2 per litre. The revised rates will come into effect from Thursday, May 14. The company, in a statement, said the prices have been increased due to a sustained rise in farmer procurement prices over the past year.

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