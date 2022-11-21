Mother Dairy Raises Milk Prices For 4th Time In Delhi-NCR This Year. Details Inside

New Delhi: Mother Dairy has once again increased the prices of milk in Delhi-NCR. Full cream milk and token milk will get costlier by Rs 1 and Rs 2 respectively from today. From Monday, the price of full cream milk increased to Rs 64 per litre from Rs 63 per litre. However, the company has not revised the prices of full-cream milk sold in 500 ml packs. Token milk (bulk vended milk) will be sold at Rs 50 per litre from Monday as against Rs 48 per litre now.

This is the fourth hike by mother dairy this year. A Mother Dairy spokesperson said that the decision was taken because of the hike in its procurement cost of raw milk from dairy farmers.

The availability of raw milk has been impacted due to the increased cost of feed and fodder, and erratic monsoon, putting stress on the prices of raw milk, the company said.

Moreover, Mother Dairy said the demand for processed milk has gone up.

The revision in prices will enable the company to continue supporting farmers with the right remuneration while ensuring quality milk for consumers, Mother Dairy said.

On October 16, Mother Dairy increased prices of full-cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR and some other markets in North India.

Rates were raised by Rs 2 per litre for all variants in March and August as well.