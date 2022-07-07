New Delhi: Going in line with the Central government’s direction, Mother Dairy on Thursday said it has slashed the prices of soyabean and rice bran oils by up to Rs 14 per litre. With the latest price cut, Dhara Refined Soyabean Oil (Poly Pack) will be available for Rs 180 per litre compared to current price of Rs 194 per litre.Also Read - Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre Across Varieties. Check New Rates

On Wednesday, the Central government directed edible oil firms to pass on the benefits of fall in global cooking oil prices to consumers. Also Read - Mother Dairy Milk Price Rise by ₹2/Litre in Delhi-NCR. Check New/Revised Rates of All Milk Variants

Mother Dairy, which is one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR, sells edible oils under the Dhara brand. Also Read - After Mother Dairy, Amul Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre

“Passing on the benefits of the government’s intervention subsequently to the consumers, we have further reduced the MRP of Dhara Soyabean Oil and Dhara Ricebran Oil by up to Rs 14 per litre, which will be available in the market by next week,” a company spokesperson told PTI.

In the case of Dhara Refined Ricebran Oil (Poly Pack), the price will come down to Rs 185 per litre from Rs 194 per litre.

It expects a reduction in MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of sunflower oil in the next 15-20 days.

On June 16, Mother Dairy had reduced prices of its cooking oils by up to Rs 15 per litre with softening of rates in global markets.

Amid a fall in global prices, the government on Wednesday directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week, and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country.

(With inputs from PTI)