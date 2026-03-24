Home

Business

Share Market News: Board members of THIS company to consider redemption of 5 million preferred shares, check details

Share Market News: Board members of THIS company to consider redemption of 5 million preferred shares, check details

At the time of writing the report, the company's stock was trading at Rs 12.26, up 0.99% or Rs 0.12 on the NSE, and at Rs 12.16, up 0.08% or Rs 0.01 on the BSE.

1.शेयर मार्केट में कभी न लगाए लोन का पैसा

Motisons Jewellers Ltd, a small-cap jewellery company with a market cap of ₹1,199.07 crore, is on investors’ radar today. In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Monday, the company announced that its board of directors will meet on Friday, March 27, 2026. The meeting will, among other matters, consider and approve the proposal for buyback (redemption) of 50 lakh non-convertible redeemable preference shares carrying an interest rate of 2.5%, subject to necessary approvals.

At the time of writing the report, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 12.26, up 0.99% or Rs 0.12 on the NSE, and at Rs 12.16, up 0.08% or Rs 0.01 on the BSE.

Recently, the company, in its latest exchange filing, stated that its board has approved a fundraising plan for the company up to a maximum of ₹350 crore by issuing equity shares or other securities convertible into equity.

The funds may be raised in one or more tranches through any permitted mode, such as public issue, preferential allotment, rights issue, private placement or qualified institutions placement (QIP), subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Motisons Jewellers’ net profit increased by 69.54% to ₹25.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, from ₹15.30 crore in the same quarter (December 2024) last year.

Apart from this, the company’s sales also increased by 20.14% to ₹174.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter, whereas they were ₹145.30 crore in the same quarter of December 2024.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday, in line with a rally in global markets, after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,516 points to 74,212.47 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 386.95 points to 22,899.60.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.