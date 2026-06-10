Share Market News: Jewellery stock ends session in green as company set to raise funds, QIP approved; check floor price

The company also stated that the relevant date for the issue has been set as June 9, 2026. The company may also offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price if required.

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Share Market News: Motisons Jewellers Ltd, a small-cap company in the jewellery sector, has provided significant information to its investors. In its latest exchange filing, the small-cap company, with a market cap of ₹1,205.96 crore, stated that its board of directors, at its meeting held on June 9, 2026, approved several key decisions to proceed with the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issuance.

QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) is a method through which companies listed on the stock market raise funds through a quick and easy process.

The board has approved the opening of the issue and set a floor price of ₹11.58 per equity share. The company has also approved the preliminary placement document for the QIP, which will be sent to qualified institutional investors (QIBs).

The company also stated that the relevant date for the issue has been set as June 9, 2026. The company may also offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price if required. The company’s stock closed at Rs 12.29, up 2.16% or Rs 0.26 on the BSE today and the stock closed at Rs 12.25, up 2.08% or Rs 0.25 on the BSE.

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Motisons Jewellers is a leading jewellery company in Jaipur, offering a wide range of gold, diamond, kundan and other jewellery. The company was started in the year 1997 by Sandeep Chhabra and Sanjay Chhabra as a partnership firm.

Meanwhile, Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared gains to settle flat on Wednesday, dragged by last-hour selling in oil and gas, metal and telecom shares as renewed hostilities between the US and Iran unsettled investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed higher by 64.42 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 73,983.18. The index opened higher and jumped 694.25 points, or 0.93 per cent, before hitting a high of 74,613.01 in the first half. However, profit booking in metal, oil & gas and telecom shares in the second half of the session trimmed most of its intraday gains.

Sensex, Nifty close flat amid fresh tensions in West Asia

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared gains to settle flat on Wednesday, dragged by last-hour selling in oil and gas, metal and telecom shares as renewed hostilities between the US and Iran unsettled investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed higher by 64.42 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 73,983.18. The index opened higher and jumped 694.25 points, or 0.93 per cent, before hitting a high of 74,613.01 in the first half. However, profit booking in metal, oil & gas and telecom shares in the second half of the session trimmed most of its intraday gains.

Retreating from its early highs, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed lower by 27.15 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 23,214.95. The benchmark index hit a high of 23,425.35 and a low of 23,184.60 in intraday trade.

Weak trends in global markets and relentless foreign fund outflows made investors cautious, according to analysts.

Among the Sensex constituents, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC and HDFC Bank were the biggest winners.

Eternal Ltd, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were among the laggards.

“Investor sentiment remained fragile amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following fresh developments involving the US and Iran, which initially pushed Brent crude prices higher. However, resilience in select heavyweight counters, particularly banking majors, helped limit the downside,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.