Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company gain after the profit jumps 70 percent in third quarter, check details

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 24.01, which the stock made on July 8, 2025, and its 52-week low is Rs 10.63, which the stock made on January 27, 2026.

Share Market News: Shares of Motisons Jewellers Ltd, a small-cap jewellery company, are trading higher by nearly 3 percent today. This rise in the stock follows the company’s December quarter (Q3FY26) results released on Tuesday. At the time of going to press, the stock was trading at Rs 16.56, up 2.92% or Rs 0.47 on the BSE. The stock was trading at Rs 16.55, up 2.80% or Rs 0.45. As per BSE data, 8,20,851 (8.2 lakh) equity shares of the company were traded at the time of writing the report.

Motisons Jewellers’ net profit increased by 69.54% to ₹25.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, from ₹15.30 crore in the same quarter (December 2024) last year.

Apart from this, the company’s sales also increased by 20.14% to ₹174.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter, whereas it was ₹145.30 crore in the same quarter of December 2024.

According to information on the company’s website, Motisons Jewellers Limited is an established name in the business world of Jaipur. The company began its operations as a jeweller in 1998 and quickly grew into a renowned brand not only in Jaipur but across the country. The company is known for its exquisite and attractive jewellery, which has earned it recognition nationwide.

The company offers a wide selection of gold, diamond, kundan, pearl, silver, and platinum jewellery. The company has over 300,000 designs available, including traditional, modern, and fusion jewellery styles.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices started on a positive note on Wednesday, with Sensex rising over 200 points in early trade, amid mixed trends from global markets.

However, both indices later turned volatile as investors booked profits at higher levels.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 213.42 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 84,487.34 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 74.25 points to 26,009.40.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.