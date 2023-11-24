Home

Business

Movie Tickets To Cost More In Lucknow: Here’s The Reason You Should Know

Movie Tickets To Cost More In Lucknow: Here’s The Reason You Should Know

Currently, municipal tax is charged at Rs 25 per show, but the House has proposed to hike it to around Rs 100, for which a committee will be constituted.

Image: IANS

Lucknow: Movie enthusiasts in Lucknow will have to dig deeper into their pockets as the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has approved a proposal to impose a higher tax on cinema halls in the city. This decision aims to boost the municipal body’s revenue.

Trending Now

The current municipal tax stands at Rs 25 per show, but the LMC House has proposed a significant increase to around Rs 100. This substantial hike is expected to generate four times more revenue for the LMC, as the city hosts approximately 350 shows daily across single-screen and multiplex theaters.

You may like to read

Reason Behind Price Rise

Currently, municipal tax is charged at Rs 25 per show, but the House has proposed to hike it to around Rs 100, for which a committee will be constituted.

“The tax on cinema halls was not reviewed for many years, so there is a necessity to review it,” said Mayor Sushma Kharakwal on Thursday.

Around 350 shows are run daily. If tax rates are increased, the LMC will earn four times more revenue, said officials. An office-bearer of the UP Cinema Federation said, “At least, we should have been consulted before the decision was taken. It will surely affect the common man. If cinemas are pressed to pay more, they will have to increase ticket prices.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.